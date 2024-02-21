Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

