Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 180.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,413,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $215.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

