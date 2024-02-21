Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $27,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 60,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.