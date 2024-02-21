Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $55,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWC stock opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $927.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $119.14.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

