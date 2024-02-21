Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 259.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,449 shares of company stock worth $21,302,240. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.