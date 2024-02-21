Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $16.60-17.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.600-17.200 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.90. 162,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

