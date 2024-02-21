Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $2.50. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Pyxus International Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.
Pyxus International Company Profile
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
