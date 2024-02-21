Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.91 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.