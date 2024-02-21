Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for SharkNinja, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SharkNinja in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

SN stock opened at 52.45 on Monday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 54.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $185,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

