Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By William Blair

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

