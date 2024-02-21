Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $178.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

