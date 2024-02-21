Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreased by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Down 0.1 %

GNTX stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

