Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $115.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.