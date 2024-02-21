Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Upstart in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Upstart Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,536 shares of company stock worth $2,377,685 over the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

