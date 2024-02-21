Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Boosted by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

TXT stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

