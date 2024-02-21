Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $164.09.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

