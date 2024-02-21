Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

