Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Increased by William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,352. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

