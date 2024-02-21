Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Boosted by Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

