Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head to Head Comparison

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qifu Technology and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Qifu Technology presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.68%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than TeraWulf.

This table compares Qifu Technology and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 25.72% 20.02% 9.47% TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03%

Volatility & Risk

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qifu Technology and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.02 $583.45 million $3.48 4.37 TeraWulf $55.51 million 10.29 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

