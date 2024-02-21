Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Quad/Graphics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.
Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
