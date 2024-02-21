QUASA Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $132,013.34 and approximately $305.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,183.54 or 0.99800689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00167177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110092 USD and is down -8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $545.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

