QUINT (QUINT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $133,005.56

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $133,005.56 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

