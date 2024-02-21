Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Financial Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.43 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.90 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($13.08) -0.22

This table compares Titan Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.27% -53.42%

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc.; and a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

