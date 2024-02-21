QVIDTVM Management LLC Makes New $24.79 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,794,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 19.3% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.32. 278,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,012. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

