Radio Caca Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $53.95 million and $9.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

