Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells $110,220.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40.

RMBS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 818,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,655,000 after buying an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

