Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,446,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 498,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

