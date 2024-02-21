Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $30.52

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.52, but opened at $31.60. Range Resources shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 406,268 shares.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

