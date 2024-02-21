Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 636 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

