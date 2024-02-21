Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 847.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $499.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.52. The stock has a market cap of $386.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

