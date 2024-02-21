Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

