Rathbones Group PLC Buys 3,795 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

