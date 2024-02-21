Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,252,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

