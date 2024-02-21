Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.61.

MTL stock opened at C$14.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

