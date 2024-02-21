Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13 to $4.21 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.210 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

