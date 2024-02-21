RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Trading Down 0.1%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 140,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 114,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

