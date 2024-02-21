Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.49. 637,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,147. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

