Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,079 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 295,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

