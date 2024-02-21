Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

