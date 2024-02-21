Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,365 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GCOR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 2,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,446. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

