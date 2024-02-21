Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. 142,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,552. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

