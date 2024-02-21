Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 288,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 160.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 536,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 330,270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 185,580 shares during the period.

FTXG stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

