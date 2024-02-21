Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358,198. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

