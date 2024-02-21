Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.74. 759,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,618,905. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

