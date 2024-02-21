Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 474,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,857,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,539. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

