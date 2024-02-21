Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 295,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,350. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

