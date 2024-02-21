Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $109,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.91. 144,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

