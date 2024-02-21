Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period.

IHI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,954. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

