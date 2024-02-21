Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,752 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,752 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

